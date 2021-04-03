21 Postal, Courier Service Providers To Lose Licences Effective Thursday

The Communications Authority (CA) has revoked postal and courier licences of 21 companies.

In a gazette notice, the government agency said the cancellation of licences takes effect on Thursday.

“The revocation of these licences may affect the public and local authorities, companies, persons or bodies of persons within the country,” read the gazette notice.

The companies include; Randa Coach, Tahmeed Courier, Masterpiece Courier Services Limited, National Cargo Limited, Tencent Courier Limited, Arrow Industries Limited, Paynet Wireless Limited, Modern Coast Courier and Speedex Logistics Limited.

Others are; Transcounty Couriers, Prime Group Limited, Amana Parcels and Courier Services, Henkab Courier Services and Global Freight Logistics.

CA did, however, invite those objecting to the cancellation to write to the director general, Mercy Wanjau.

“The Authority wishes to notify the general public that any legal or natural person, or group of individuals, who are desirous of making any representation and/or any objection to the said revocation of the licences as an aforementioned must to do so by a letter addressed to The Director-general, Communications Authority of Kenya, CA Centre,” the notice read.

In 2018, CA cancelled licences belonging to 12 companies for operating in a rogue manner.

“CA intends to revoke the licences granted to the licensees due to the non-compliance of the applicable license conditions,” the regulatory authority said then.

