21 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Cases Cross 60,000 Mark

The number of novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Kenya rose to 60,704 on Friday after 1,109 more people tested positive from a sample size of 7,153 tested in the last 24 hours.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Ministry of Health said of the new cases 1,073 are Kenyans and 36 are foreigners. 699 are male and 410 are female with the youngest patient being a one-year-old baby, and the oldest 91 years old.

The Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry announced that 938 more patients have recovered from the disease, 856 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 82 have been discharged from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 40,131.

On a sad note, 21 more patients have succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,093.

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones, ” the statement reads.

Sadly, we have lost 21 patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,093. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) November 6, 2020

Read: Tens Arrested At Likoni Ferry Crossing For Flouting Covid-19 Rules

The ministry revealed that currently, there are 1,300 patients admitted in various hospitals across the country. 60 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which 27 are in ventilatory support.

Also, 89 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 75 are in general wards and 14 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Read Also: 68 Students, 5 Teachers At Bahati Girls Test Positive For Coronavirus

In terms of distribution of the new cases in counties, Nairobi leads with 347 cases, Mombasa 198, Nakuru 73, Uasin Gishu 69, Meru 63, Kiambu 40, Kisumu 36, Nyeri 29, Kilifi 28, Kakamega 25, Trans Nzoia 23, Kajiado 20, Turkana 20, Machakos 17, Busia 15 and Laikipia 14,

Others are Bungoma 12, Garissa 11, Kisii 11, Siaya 10 ,Kitui (7), Kwale (7), Nandi (6), Tharaka Nithi (6), Kericho (4), Murang’a (4), Mandera (3), Baringo (3), Embu (2).

Bomet, Makueni, Isiolo, Kirinyaga, Taita Taveta, and Nyamira counties reported one case each.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu