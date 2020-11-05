21 Covid-19 Patients Succumb As 1,008 Others Contract Virus

On Thursday, Kenya recorded 1,008 new cases of Coronavirus, from a sample size of 6,038 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 59,595 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests are now 723,210.

From the cases 972 are Kenyans and 36 are foreigners.

Over the same period, 802 patients have recovered from the disease; 679 from home-based care program, while 123 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Total recoveries now stand at 39,193.

Sadly, 21 patients have lost the battle to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,072.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that there are 1,262 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide.

5,189 are on Home Based Isolation and Care, 62 others are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 31 on supplementary oxygen.

Another 87 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 74 are in the general wards, while 13 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The cases were distributed as follows in the counties: Nairobi 417, Mombasa 87, Kiambu 51, Kajiado 48, Nakuru 35, Kisumu 32, Kakamega 32, Trans Nzoia 26, Kilifi 24, Nyandarua 23, Kericho 23, Uasin Gishu 23, Nyamira 21, Machakos 20, Migori 16, Nyeri 15, Murang’a 14, Turkana 13.

Siaya 10, Mandera 9, Busia 8, Meru 7, Kisii 7, West Pokot 6, Tharaka Nithi 6, Makueni 6, Homabay 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Embu 4, Nandi 3, Kirinyaga 2, Bomet 2, Bungoma 2, Samburu 1, Baringo 1,Wajir 1, Kwale 1, and Taita Taveta 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu