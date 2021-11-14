21 Contract Covid-19 as Positivity Rate Drops to 0.8%

Kenya has recorded 21 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s case load to 254,297, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The CS on Sunday said that the new infections are from a sample size of 2,709 recording a positivity rate of 0.8 per cent.

The cumulative tests stand at 2,770,062.

The country’s fatalities is at 5,316 as no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 391 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,031 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Read: Covid-19 Update: 5.9 Million Kenyans Vaccinated

26 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 112 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with110 of them are in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, 12 patients have recovered from the disease with 10 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 2 are from health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at247,645 of whom 200,054 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,591 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Read Also: Covid-19: 64 Contract Virus as Positivity Rate Drops to 1.3%

Vaccination Update

As of November 13, a total of 5,990,974 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,884,449 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,106,525.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 50.7 per cent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 7.7 per cent.

The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...