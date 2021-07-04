20,725 Who Qualified For University Placements Yet To Apply – KUCCPS

Several students from arid and semi-arid areas have not applied for university placements, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) has said.

Most of the students think that form four is the end of education, according to KUCCPS which released a statement on Sunday even as the period of second revision comes to a close.

“The most affected counties include Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Turkana, Marsabit, West Pokot, Lamu and Kilifi counties, and might be a setback to the government’s education-for-all desire,” said KUCCPS chief executive Dr Mercy Wahome.

KUCCPS noted that students who even qualified for placement in the universities failed to apply, posing “a setback to the government’s education-for-all desire”.

20,725 candidates are yet to apply for university placement out of the 43,425 who missed placement while only 22,700 who missed placement have re-applied.

“We appeal to those who did not merit their initial choices because of competition and have not yet revised their choices to do so before the Monday deadline,” says Wahome.

A total of 142,540 students scored grade C+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2020, automatically qualifying for university placements.

At least 43,425 (7.5 percent) missed their degree choices or did not submit applications at all.

“Besides sending them messages, we have contacted them by email and phone calls directly and through the principals of their former schools to remind them to apply before the Monday deadline,” added Dr Wahome

The second window for application closes on Monday, July 5 at 3pm.

