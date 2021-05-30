2021 Madaraka Day Celebrations Venue Likely To Be Changed Due To Covid-19 Scare – Kanze Dena

The 2021 Madaraka Day celebrations could be moved from the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu due to Covid-19 concerns, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has said.

Currently, consultations are ongoing to have the venue changed to State Lodge Kisumu, with the number of invitees being slashed.

Also, plans to have President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga make a maiden arrival trip to Kisumu by train via the revamped Nakuru-Kisumu railway line have been shelved.

“The president is expected to arrive in Kisumu tomorrow (Sunday) ahead of a three-day state visit that will include the June 1 celebrations,” she said.

The lakeside county has been alternating with Nairobi in the top spot over the last two weeks.

Following the scare, President Uhuru Kenyatta may not launch all projects in the Nyanza region as expected, with the focus now on the Kisumu Port and the new Uhuru business complex

"Consultations are still going on, but not the entire launch programme will be covered because of the Corona protocols," Ms Dena stated. Speaking on Radio Nam Lolwe on Saturday, Ms Dena said that those attending the ceremony would be admitted only on invitation cards. "Madaraka Day in Kisumu has put the limelight on Nyanza Region to showcase its investment and business potential to the world. We are lucky and glad that we will have a visiting Head of State also gracing the celebrations, giving Nyanza a more presence in East Africa," she explained. Initially, 3,000 had been invited to attend the ceremony, but the number could be further scaled down.