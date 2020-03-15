Video Of Waiter Whipping Disabled Woman At A Machakos Restaurant Angers Netizens

A video of a man believed to be a waiter at a local restaurant whipping a hapless woman has elicited an angry reaction from a section of Kenyans online.

The viral video, believed to have been taken at Kangundo Inn joint located in Machakos County, shows a man whipping an old crippled woman before dragging her out of the business premises.

Three young women, who are employees at the restaurant, can be seen watching from a safe distance as the man assaults the woman.

As the woman is dragged away, they laugh before going on with their work.

Events that led to the disturbing incident remain unclear.

Netizens shared the undated video widely calling for the arrest of the waiter.

The video got the attention of Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua who vowed to take necessary action including ensuring that the waiter is arrested and prosecuted.

The county boss also said the women who witnessed the incident while doing nothing to help will also be disciplined.

“I have watched with disgust, a video alleged from a restaurant in Kangundo, of a young man assaulting a woman. I am shocked at this violent act. The young man will have to be arrested and jailed. Others in the video who just watch & do/say nothing will also need to be disciplined,” said Mutua.

