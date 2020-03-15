Steve Mbogo’s Ally Dafton Mwitiki Goes Missing, His Car Found Abandoned Near Recce Squad Headquarters

Steve Mbogos ally Dafton Mwitiki has been missing since Wednesday last week, it has emerged.

Mwitiki is reported to have gone missing on Wednesday March 11, and his car, a Land Rover registration number KCK 997C found dumped at Ruiru adjacent to the Recce Squad headquarters.

Mwitiki shot to limelight in January last year during the Dusit D2 terror attack when he posed for photos carrying a Derya-Anakon 12 gauge shotgun in the company of controversial politician Steve Mbogo.

In April 2019, Dafton Mwitiki traveled for the 2019 IDPA Southern Nationals Pistol Competition held at Space Bona Range in Touwsrivier in Western Cape, South Africa.

In the competition, Mwitiki was the first in the SPD Marksman Category with a score of 336.99 ahead of his teammate Robert Kibutiri, who came in second with a score of 355.49.

In 2019, he traveled alongside Gikonyo Mwangi, Peter Njoroge, Robert Nyamongo, Sammy Onyango, Geoffrey Pesa, Robert Kibutiri and Anthony Wahome, all members of the National Gun Owners Association of Kenya (NGAO).

Mwitiki also attended the IDPA –Africa championships in 2018 in the name of Sports Travelling, but did not participate in the sport.

Mwitiki was lastly traced around the Hurlingham area on March 11 according to phone signals, speaking to an unknown person.

Reports indicate that his vehicle was captured by CCTV cameras along Thika Superhighway being driven by someone else, who then dumped it at Ruiru adjacent to the Recce Squad headquarters with doors wide open.

His documents and mobile phones were also missing in his vehicles. Only his driving licence and business cards were recovered.

His Twitter account indicates that he is the manager of Trade FMG and Tours/Travel, with close to zero activities, raising eyebrows on what he really does for a living.

He is also reported to be the proprietor of Beyond the Wild Safaris.

Mwitiki is a very powerful member of NGAO, and at one time he was embroiled in a tussle with the chairman Anthony Wahome over a Ksh8 million debt.

Previously, Mwitiki has been trained by African Champion, Ian Van der Bank.

