Ex-senator Khalwale Looking For Class 3 Homa Bay Girl Captured In Viral Photo Selling Firewood “To Buy a Book”

A needy case of a schoolgirl from Homa Bay County has captured the attention of former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

The Class Three pupil, who attends Kadiju Primary School in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency, was photographed selling firewood to buy a book in the modern-day and age when the government has allocated billions to the ministry and counties to cater for education.

Kwalwale came to know of the case when one of his Twitter followers, Benard Mobutu, commented on his post with the photo of the girl hawking firewood.

The vocal politician had shared challenges his daughter and her colleagues underwent during recent protests at the University of Nairobi.

The Luhya leader, popularly known as the “bullfighter”, opened up on his experiences on the night of March 9 when the students engaged police in running battles as they protested the death of their colleague.

“While evacuating my dota & her 3 colleagues from the riots at the UON last night, I came face to face with the challenges of the gal child. They’d to dodge & weave their way thru teargas & burning tyres before reaching me in the dark. I thank God their bravery & mobile telephony (sic), ” Khalwale wrote.

Reacting to the post, Mobutu shared the photo of the girl in the comment section, alluding that she needed help as the county leadership led by governor Cyprian Awiti had neglected her.

“This is one of the challenges facing girl child. This girl is taking the firewood to the market in Homabay, 2 kilometers away from governor Awiti’s home in Kobuya. She is selling them at ksh.30. so that she can buy a book. She is in STD 3 at kadiju primary school, ” said Mobutu.

In a rejoinder, Khalwale sought to know more about the girl and how he can locate her.

“How do I get to communicate with her? Send me her contact with proof of authenticity, ” Khalwale inquired.

On the other hand, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina called on Homa Bay County Senator Moses Kajwang and colleague to act and bring such suffering of learners in the area to an end.

