Kenya Confirms 2 More Cases Of Coronavirus, Gov’t Orders Closure Of Learning Institutions

The Kenyan government has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The revelations were made on Sunday by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambee House, Nairobi, two days after the first case was reported by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

The President stated that the two patients who tested positive are among the 27 people who came into contact with the woman who jetted into the country from the U.S. to Nairobi through London on March 5.

The two have been isolated at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and are responding well to treatment.

“…we have received confirmation of two more cases of the coronavirus the two have tested positive as a result of coming into contact with the first patient. Our health officials have already moved them into the KNH isolation facility…” the President said.

Consequently, the government announced the suspension of flights from countries that have reported cases of COVID-19.

President Kenyatta also suspended school activities effective Monday, March 16.

According to the President, learners in day schools, both primary and secondary, will be required to stay at home from tomorrow. Boarding schools have been directed to close by Wednesday, March 18.

Universities and other tertiary institutions have been directed to suspend operations by Friday, March 20.

The government has also urged government offices, businesses and companies to allow employees to work from home with exception of employees working in critical/essential services.

The President also encouraged the use of cashless transactions to help contain the spread of COVID-19 further urging service providers to lower transaction charges during this period.

“In order to avoid the risk of transmission through physical handling of money we encourage the use of cashless transactions such as Mobile Money such as M-Pesa and credit cards. We appeal to mobile operators and banks to take note of the situation that we are in and reduce the cost of transactions during this period, ” the President said.

He appealed to all Kenyans to avoid congregating including places of worship and minimize attendance to social gatherings including funerals and weddings. This also applies to visits to shopping malls and entertainment joints.

Earlier, the judiciary said court appearances will remain suspended for the next two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

With regard to new arrests, Chief Justice David Maraga said that during the two-week period, all cases except serious ones will be dealt with at the police stations in accordance with guidelines to be issued by the Inspector General of Police.

Globally, at least 142,000 people have been infected with the virus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. At least 5300 deaths have been reported.

coronavirus is a respiratory illness clinically resembling viral pneumonia and manifesting as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

