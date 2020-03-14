Serengeti Safari Camp Run By Entire Female Team

Dunia Camp at the Serengeti in Tanzania is run by an all exclusive women team making it such a huge success in a male-dominated society.

The Serengeti is globally known for its rich wildlife hence attracting tourists from all parts of the world.

When booking a safari, your tour guide is most likely to be a man. However, once you visit Dunia Camp, all your tour needs are catered for by the team of female professionals who ensure you enjoy your trip.

Speaking to the BBC, Jane Ngwatu, the Director-General of the camp stated that the move to have an all-female team was to give them the power and also an indication that women can also do anything including living in the bushes.

“We give women more power. It’s not only men that can live in the bushes,” Ngwatu is quoted.

Additionally, according to the camp management, In honour of International Women’s Day, it was established that the women taking charge of the camp was a great move towards their empowerment in a male-dominated society hence need to uplift the mission.

“This camp is a shining beacon of women’s empowerment in an otherwise male-dominated society, and we are proud to support such an uplifting mission!” read the Instagram post.

According to an online report compiled for the UN Conference on Trade and Development in 2015, out of 2,000 tour guides, less than 10 were women. Ideally, most Safari guides in Africa are men, a move that is currently trying to change.

In Botswana, there also exists an all-women guiding team at the Chobe Game Lodge.

“We applaud the women in Africa who are breaking barriers and bringing their special touch to the wilderness. We look forward to seeing female guides being the norm, rather than an unusual sight,” reads an article on the Lodge’s site.

