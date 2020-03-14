Serengeti Safari Camp Run By Entire Female Team

Dunia Camp at the Serengeti in Tanzania is run by an all exclusive women team making it such a huge success in a male-dominated society.
The Serengeti is globally known for its rich wildlife hence attracting tourists from all parts of the world.
When booking a safari, your tour guide is most likely to be a man. However, once you visit Dunia Camp, all your tour needs are catered for by the team of female professionals who ensure you enjoy your trip.
Dunia Camp in Tanzania's Serengeti is the only camp in the country run by an all-female team. From the guides to the management, they are proud of this accomplishment and to provide expertly led safaris in this beautiful natural habitat. In manager Angel's own words, "So many thought that we will be very scared with animals, that we can't cooperate and work as one – they were not looking to the positive side of a woman! Women can do anything that can be done by any other person in this world."
Speaking to the BBC, Jane Ngwatu, the Director-General of the camp stated that the move to have an all-female team was to give them the power and also an indication that women can also do anything including living in the bushes.
“We give women more power. It’s not only men that can live in the bushes,” Ngwatu is quoted.
Additionally, according to the camp management, In honour of International Women’s Day, it was established that the women taking charge of the camp was a great move towards their empowerment in a male-dominated society hence need to uplift the mission.
“This camp is a shining beacon of women’s empowerment in an otherwise male-dominated society, and we are proud to support such an uplifting mission!” read the Instagram post.
In honor of #InternationWomensDay we'd like to bring attention the the Dunia Camp: an all-female run camp! Located in the heart of the Serengeti, it's location is peaceful and offers exceptional game viewing and full amenities. This camp is a "shining beacon of women's empowerment" in an otherwise male-dominated society, and we are proud to support such an uplifting mission!
According to an online report compiled for the UN Conference on Trade and Development in 2015, out of 2,000 tour guides, less than 10 were women. Ideally, most Safari guides in Africa are men, a move that is currently trying to change.
In Botswana, there also exists an all-women guiding team at the Chobe Game Lodge.
“We applaud the women in Africa who are breaking barriers and bringing their special touch to the wilderness. We look forward to seeing female guides being the norm, rather than an unusual sight,” reads an article on the Lodge’s site.
On International Women's Day, we are celebrating the rise in the number of women in senior roles within Tourism in Botswana. 10 years ago there were just a handful of female safari guides in the country. Today there are over 50 female guides, 20 of which work at Chobe Game Lodge currently. We are proud to be home to the only all female guiding team in Botswana. Female equality has come a long way and we are proud of what we can and have achieved in breaking the norm through tourism in Africa. Happy International Women's Day!
