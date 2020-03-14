Photos Of DP Ruto Driving Ndindi Nyoro Excite Netizens

Rare photos of the Deputy President William Ruto casually driving Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro have excited netizens.

In the photos, the DP is seen as the driver while Nyoro is seated on the passenger’s seat taking pictures.

Apparently, Ruto is reported to have cancelled the majority of his meetings and engagements scheduled for today, Saturday 14, 2020 and opted to take a road drive with the Kiharu MP.

Additionally, he was supposed to visit West Pokot and TransNzoia for development tours before rescheduling.

Ndindi Nyoro is known to be the DP’s staunch follower and supporter, having defended him against critics a couple of times.

Nyoro poked fun into Ruto’s driving skills claiming that he was not a good driver since he is used to being driven around.

“After suspending today’s event’s in response to the government directive, tuko tu ma- rounds. Lakini nahurumia Dere wa leo. Hajui hii maisha,” he captioned it on Facebook.

In another photo, the DP is captured opening a canned soda in what looks like a stopover.

Last week during the beyond Zero marathon organized by First lady Margaret Kenyatta, President Uhuru Kenyatta ideally made a surprise visit as he drove himself to the venue.

On several occasions President Uhuru has been captured driving himself and making impromptu visits to inspect development projects.

Here are some reactions from netizens:

Deputy President William Ruto has Set a Pace no Man in this World Can Match. Dp Ruto Is My Mentor,When I Grow Up I want To Be Like Him.

Dp Ruto Has 1000 reasons!! pic.twitter.com/6lxGQEkpkx — Captain Dominic Omondi. (@CaptainDominicO) March 14, 2020

Deputy President William Ruto has a careless co-driver pic.twitter.com/healbPYsN9 — Felix Protich (@FelixProtich) March 14, 2020

Can Your DP Even?

Ruto is a Very Humble man,

He is driving himself in a 46Million bullet proof Lexus.💪💪💪

Nobody can stop Reggae

"Deputy President William Ruto" pic.twitter.com/9DK5NmsakY — Nderui Misheck🇰🇪 (@NderuiMisheck) March 14, 2020

