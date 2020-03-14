in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Photos Of DP Ruto Driving Ndindi Nyoro Excite Netizens

Deputy President William Ruto and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro (Image/Courtesy)

Rare photos of the Deputy President William Ruto casually driving Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro have excited netizens.

In the photos, the DP is seen as the driver while Nyoro is seated on the passenger’s seat taking pictures.

Apparently, Ruto is reported to have cancelled the majority of his meetings and engagements scheduled for today, Saturday 14, 2020 and opted to take a road drive with the Kiharu MP.

Additionally, he was supposed to visit West Pokot and TransNzoia for development tours before rescheduling.

Ndindi Nyoro is known to be the DP’s staunch follower and supporter, having defended him against critics a couple of times.

Nyoro poked fun into Ruto’s driving skills claiming that he was not a good driver since he is used to being driven around.

“After suspending today’s event’s in response to the government directive, tuko tu ma- rounds. Lakini nahurumia Dere wa leo. Hajui hii maisha,” he captioned it on Facebook.

In another photo, the DP is captured opening a canned soda in what looks like a stopover.

Last week during the beyond Zero marathon organized by First lady Margaret Kenyatta, President Uhuru Kenyatta ideally made a surprise visit as he drove himself to the venue.

On several occasions President Uhuru has been captured driving himself and making impromptu visits to inspect development projects.

Here are some reactions from netizens:

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

