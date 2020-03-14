Detectives Arrest Local Pilot Subow Ahmed Over Sh39 Billion Fake Arms Deal

A Kenyan pilot working with a local aviation company has been arrested after being linked with the Sh39 billion fake military equipment deal.

Subow Mohamed Ahmed was arrested by DCI detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“On the strength of a stop order issued by DCI Hqs Investigations Bureau, Detectives based at JKIA have arrested Subow Mohamed Ahmed, a Kenyan Pilot working with a local Aviation company.

“Mr Subow is wanted in connection with Investigations into the 39 Billion Fake Arms deal,” DCI tweeted.

Sources privy to the details indicate that Mr Ahmed works with Bluebird Aviation.

He was also part of the team that accompanied former Sports CS Rashid Echesa on a trip to Poland.

The pilot, Kahawa Tungu understands, was there to test the air force aspect of the purchase.

But Mr Ahmed has been away in India where his ailing father has been receiving treatment.

On Instagram, Mr Ahmed or @akademics1 seems like one who leads a lavish lifestyle.

Apart from Echesa, four others have been implicated in the deal where Sh11.5 million had already been paid.

The case failed to kick off on Wednesday after the defense accused the prosecution of withholding witness statements and other materials of documentary evidence concerning the case.

Hearings will resume on March 23.

The fraudulent deal is also said to be linked to the heinous murder of a cop attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was shot in the head and his remains discovered at his Imara Daima home on February 20.

He is said to have been privy to the nitty gritties of the military equipment deal.

