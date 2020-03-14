Joho Orders Closure Of All Night Clubs For 30 Days Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and the County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo have directed that all night clubs remain closed for the next 30 days amidst Coronavirus Pandemic.

This, according to the Governor would aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19 that was confirmed in the country yesterday.

Coronavirus contains flu-like symptoms and is spread through contact hence social gatherings and crowded places are most likely to create a disaster.

Kenya confirmed its first case of a patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 yesterday, with seven others who were said to have been in contact with her quarantined at Mbagathi Hospital.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe indicated that the patient aged 27 years old had flown in from the US via London to Nairobi on March 5, 2020.

Following the report, panic gripped netizens who scrambled to purchase foodstuffs and shopping from different supermarket outlets with the fear that they would be finished or their prices hiked.

Major concerts, gatherings and events were also canceled with the government indicating that they were precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Mutahi directed that all rallies and interschool activities that had been scheduled to be postponed to a later date.

“As a precautionary measure, the CS suspended all visits to prison facilities in the country. Interschool activities have also been halted until further notice,” Said the CS.

For instance, African Nazarene University suspended all learning and major activities until the virus was contained.

Examinations for the January semester were also postponed to a later date.

Globally, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more 114 countries and over 4,600 deaths reported.

More than 10 countries in Africa have reported cases of coronavirus. They are Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Ghana and Kenya.