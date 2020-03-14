Government Dismisses Lady In Viral Video Denying Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says They Are Two Different People

The government has dismissed the claims of the lady in a viral video circulated on social media claiming she was not diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Through the Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, the State has indicated that the woman in the viral video and the one identified to have tested positive for COVID-19 are two different persons and warned netizens against spreading propaganda.

“I am not only referring to the video, which is already in our possession but we also are tracking down any fake news and alerts being issued in the public,” Oguna is quoted.

Yesterday, after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country by the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and the patient identified as a 27-year-old who flew from the US to Nairobi through London on March 5, panic gripped netizens who rushed to different supermarkets to shop for stocks of foodstuffs.

Amidst the panic and confusion, a woman in a viral video identified herself as Jennifer, the patient earlier claimed to have been diagnosed with the virus and refuted that she was well and sound together with her family.

Jennifer enjoyed a light moment with her son and driver as she documented the details of her trip and urged people to stop spreading fake news in regards to the Covid-19.

“Stop sharing all the propaganda. We don’t have any Coronavirus. I recently traveled to Kitale. I did not use public transport, I used a private jet. “All the time I was in Kenya, we used my father’s vehicle. We also went to Keiyo, Eldoret and flew back to Nairobi. We were screened on our arrival and tested and we are good. We love you all,” Jennifer says in the video.

Word out is that the Kenyan government faked the #CoronaVirusInKenya story. The said lady claims she doesn’t have #CoronaVirus and all such claims are “fake news.” pic.twitter.com/5E1y9jUXx9 — Original RAO (@RobertAlai) March 14, 2020

Earlier on, there was another case of a fake alert where a Multimedia University student was alleged to have tested positive for the virus hence the second victim in the country.

Citizen tv however clarified and alluded that the alert was fake adding that it was only meant to create panic among people.

“Fake alert! Kindly ignore this post doing rounds and avoid sharing it to stop creating panic,” read the tweet.

Fake alert!!! Kindly ignore this post that is doing the rounds and avoid sharing it to stop creating panic. pic.twitter.com/Izvln2EFOp — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 14, 2020

Following the press conference by the Health CS, mass gatherings were canceled as well as public events and rallies.

For instance, African Nazarene University suspended all its learning activities and major events until the pandemic that has hit the world is contained.

“As a precautionary measure, the CS suspended all visits to prison facilities in the country. Interschool activities have also been halted until further notice,” Said Kagwe.

Mass concerts were also canceled by different organizations.

Press Release for Churchill Show South C Edition. pic.twitter.com/wknUu7bfXD — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) March 13, 2020

PSA from Zetech Uni. Dear student, in light of the Government Directive to ban all public gatherings ,THE CAMPUS HANGOUT scheduled for Today has been CANCELLED and will be held on a later date. therefore I will not be performing. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) March 13, 2020

Globally, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more 114 countries and over 4,600 deaths reported.

More than 10 countries in Africa have reported cases of coronavirus. They are Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Ghana and Kenya.

