7 People Isolated At Mbagathi Hospital After Coming Into Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Seven people who are believed to have come into contact with a woman diagnosed with Covid-19 have been isolated at Mbagathi Hospital.

According to Citizen, the seven reside in Simba Drive Ole Kasasi estate in Ongata Rongai, where “patient zero” lived.

They were taken to Mbagathi Hospital for close monitoring.

The woman who flew into the country from the United States via London on March 5 tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The 27 year old student became Kenya’s first coronavirus case.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe told the country that she took herself to the hospital after developing the symptoms.

World Health Organization (WHO) says some of the symptoms include; a runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever and difficulty breathing in severe cases.

Those on the flight with her have been traced, the government has assured Kenyans.

The pandemic is expected to take a toll on the business sector and will most likely affect import/export business due to reduced flights/shipments from abroad.

On Friday, the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) suspended trading after stock prices fell by over 15 percent, following revelations of a coronavirus case in the country.

Major events including school events have been cancelled indefinitely.

