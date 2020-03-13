Here Are Four Steps To Follow At The Gym To Protect Yourself From Coronavirus

Coronavirus was declared a World Pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) with Kenya confirming its first positive case today, March 13, 2020, and joining the list of African countries to have reported their first cases.

The COVID-19 is reported to spread by contact and bears flu-like symptoms.

It was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province in China according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Among the preventive measures aid in curbing its spread include self-quarantine and avoiding contact with people.

Read: How Coronavirus Symptoms Compare To Those Of Flu, Allergies And Common Cold

The gym, for instance, is a place where an individual comes into contact with people including the trainer, and the training equipment which are most likely to spread the virus.

Through a press conference today by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, social gatherings have been banned including meetings, games, events and church crusades.

Additionally, as a precautionary measure, all visits to prison facilities in the country and Inter school activities have also been halted until further notice.

In an article published by The New York Times, sweat cannot transmit the virus but high contact surfaces, such as barbells can pose a problem. Therefore, the possibility of contracting the virus can be shared through the passing of gym equipment from one person to the other.

Read Also: Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Confirms First Coronavirus Case In Kenya

Gyms have been instructed to put up precautionary posters and be equipped with alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Here are precautions to take while gyming to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus:

a) Carry two towels to the gym, one to wipe off any sweat from the equipment you are using to exercise and the second one to dab off the sweat on your face.

b) Frequently clean your hands using alcohol-based sanitizers. Additionally, you can wash them often with soap and running water.

c) When doing Yoga, carry your own mat. Avoid using common mats for ab workouts.

d) Dress comfortably and wear fully covered clothes to reduce direct contact with bad bacteria.

Other alternatives involve skipping going to the gym and engaging in home workouts for a couple of days until the virus has been fully contained.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu