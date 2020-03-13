DP Ruto Responds To Pro-handshake MPs On Impeachment Plot

Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga over plans to table an impeachment motion against him.

Speaking at Chepterwai in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, on Friday, the DP warned the lawmakers saying the impeachment motion will not succeed.

Instead, he urged the pro-Uhuru and Raila handshake MPs to redirect the energy in serving their constituents adding that they risk being removed from office for lazing around.

“Those who are planning to impeach me, let me advise you at no fee: stop engaging in unnecessary plots that won’t be successful,” said Ruto.

“Go back to where you were elected, and work for your constituents. If you don’t do that, and choose to continue planning my impeachment in Nairobi, you will be shocked to discover that the people who voted you in in 2017, are also planning how to remove you from office because you are hardly there for them. The voters, being wise, would read into your laziness and lack of insight.”

Read: DP Ruto and Wife Rachael’s Absence During Beyond Zero Half Marathon Leaves Kenyans Speculating

The DP was in the region to issue title deeds to Mosop constituents.

Ruto maintained that as second in command he will focus on delivering the jubilee manifesto to the Kenyan people.

He denied claims that he was using his countrywide trips to sell his 2022 presidential agenda.

“I am fully dispensing my duties as President Kenyatta’s principal assistant. You know there are people who think when I am touring different parts of the country, I am out to engage in politics. No, that is not the case. I visit schools, I launch hospitals, I issue out title deeds, and many other development projects. There will come a day when I will remove my coat, long-sleeved shirts and wear a branded cap and T-shirts to engage fully in politics ahead of 2022 general election. I hear so many people saying that I have already activated politics mode. Let me tell them: I haven’t begun political talk yet! Relax, I am still working as the deputy president, ” he said.

Read Also: Who Wants DP William Ruto Dead? The Indicators So Far

Leaders opposed to the DP’s 2022 presidential bid had on Wednesday indicated that there are plans to table an impeachment motion against the DP over alleged gross misconduct in violation of his oath of office.

The remarks came just days after the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti put Ruto’s office on the spot over the murder of sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was found dead in his house in Narobi days afer ushering in former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners at the DP’s Harambee House Annex office. Echesa has been implicated in the Ksh39 billion arms scam said to have been signed in the office.

Citing corruption and criminal links, the lawmakers called on the DP to resign for claiming that the “system” was out to stop him in his bid to succeed President kenyatta.

Read Also: Kenei Admitted To Knowing Echesa, DP Ruto Says As He Accuses DCI Of Discrediting His office

Senate minority leader James Orengo had also indicated that he will sponsor an impeachment motion against the DP over investigations into the fake arms deal.

Kinoti had indicated that Kenei was murdered in a well choregraphed criminal cover-up.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Kenei on Saturday March 7, 2020, angry Ruto lashed out at Kinoti saying he was being used by the “system” to mud-sling his office.

Read Also: DP Ruto Ends Kiambu Tour Prematurely, Rushes To Kenei’s Burial

“The plotters of these schemes, I want to let you know that unless you kill me, I am not turning back. Kenya is for everyone. Kenya is not for a few people. Threats, plots… all these things… I even know what they have planned but I am ready for it,” he said.

After the burial, the DP tweeted, “They may have the system, and since the system cannot elect anybody, they can only kill but I want to tell them we have God. Those in this scheme are boasting that I will not be there soon and they are still walking around.”

The lawmakers accused the DP of disrepecting the presidency, claims that were dismissed by Ruto’s allies in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu