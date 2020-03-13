in SPORTS

KRU Suspends All Rugby Games Over Coronavirus

Kenya Rugby 7s Players. [Courtesy]

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has suspended the 2019-20 rugby season over Coronavirus.

In a statement, the body announced the decision was taken in line with the ministry of health’s move to ban all public gatherings.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe announced today’s suspension of all public gatherings, including inter-school games, church crusades, events and games after reporting the first COVID-19 case in Kenya.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the announcement of an active COVID-19 case in the country, and the directive from the Kenyan Health Ministry that among other things, bans public gatherings, the Kenya Rugby Union is announcing the suspension of the 2019-20 season.

“This suspension starts with fixtures set for 14 March 2020 the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship, KRU Nationwide, and Eric Shirley Shield competitions.”

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

