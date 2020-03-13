Kenei Allegedly Had A Large Amount Of Money Before His Death, Two-bedroomed House In Shauri Moyo

In 2019 police officers moved out of government houses in accordance with a September 2018 presidential directive.

But Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said some 20,000 officers would have to stay put owing to the nature of their jobs.

According to Matiang’i, officers from the Border Police Unit (6,000), Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) (8,280), and 5,000 from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit would not move out of the government houses.

Also needed to remain behind was Recce Squad and the Rapid Deployment Unit.

Administrative Police officers attached to VIPS are also required to live in their camps as it is much safer for them.

Read:

This then begs the question, why did the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei choose to reside in Imara Daima instead of a much safer Sahuri Moyo AP Camp?

Kenei was from the Security for Government Buildings which is also under CIPU.

According to the Nairobian, the slain officer had a two bedroomed home in the AP camp but chose to live like a pauper at the Villa Franca single room.

“I know he had a house in Shauri Moyo. On several occasions, he dropped me along Jogoo Road while heading to the camp,” a source told the Nairobian.

Those privy to the details say the deceased father of two used the Imara Daima room for deals that apparently brought him a lot of money.

Read Also:

A friend who spoke to the weekly publication said his death could have been connected to his assignments that some times saw him travel abroad.

For an AP officer, another said, Kenei owned and drove high-end vehicles.

Others who worked with the 33 year old officer opined that before his demise, he was in possession of a huge amount of money that was not mentioned in the media.

“It seems the killers took the money,” a colleague is quoted.

About his numerous trips abroad, a source said detectives should examine his passport and establish, who, where and for how long he was in a particular place.

Read Also:

Detectives are currently looking into erased phone data and Global Positioning System (GPS) history of the officer’s phone.

DCI boss George Kinoti has asked US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to aid in investigations on claims that the case has been politicized.

Kenei was found dead on February 20 in what is believed to be a cold blooded murder manipulated to look like a suicide.

His death is said to be linked with the Sh39 billion arms deal that was masterminded by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.

The case failed to kick off on Wednesday after the defense accused the prosecution of withholding witness statements and other materials of documentary evidence concerning the case.

Hearings will resume on March 23.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu