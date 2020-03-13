How Coronavirus Symptoms Compare To Those Of Flu, Allergies And Common Cold

Coronavirus is the recent pandemic that has hit the world, with different countries affected as they have reported cases on the same. COVID-19 bears similar symptoms with the flu, cold or allergy hence making it hard to detect without undergoing a test.

Primarily, online sources indicate that COVID-19 mostly affects the lungs leading to a fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.

These symptoms compare with those of flu, common cold or allergies. Therefore, here is a comparison of the symptoms that can help distinguish.

COVID-19

Fever Dry Cough Shortness of breath Headaches, fatigue, sore throat may occur sometimes.

Common Cold.

Running Nose Sneezing Sore throat. Mild Fatigue and dry cough.

Flu.

Fever Dry Cough Headaches Aches and pain Sore throat Fatigue.

Allergies.

Running Nose Sneezing Shortness of breath

Running nose does not necessarily mean one has contacted the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, diarrhea is a rare symptom of the virus although in the earlier stages it might indicate the clues of an infection.

The only way to ascertain that one has contacted the virus is through the running of necessary tests that are conducted at different isolation centers across the country, in Nairobi it is at Mbagathi Hospital.

Self-quarantine has been identified to help prevent the spread of the virus hence the reason why social events and gatherings have been canceled across the world.

According to online sources, different directions have been instituted including not going to work, school or using public transport.

Ideally, the two most likely symptoms that should necessitate self-isolation are persistent coughing and high temperature. Infected persons are also advised to use different bathrooms and toilets from the rest of the family members.

In a publication by CNN, one of the times you are most vulnerable to contracting the virus is while you’re sleeping. Here are ways you can reduce contracting it while sleeping.

Avoid sleeping while facing someone. Rather, sleep alone if possible. Move away from people breathing in your face. Dress warmly so you can seek blowing air, even when it’s cold. Sleep in well-ventilated rooms. Wash your hands and face with warm water before going to sleep. Gently blow your nose with a clean cloth before going to bed. Brush your teeth and tongue, spit and gaggle an antiseptic mouthwash.

Through these methods, you reduce and minimize the virus burden around and inside your face before you go to sleep.

