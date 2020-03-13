Chelsea Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for Coronavirus, but “is doing well”, the club has announced.

The 19-year-old displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution.

However, his test came in positive Thursday evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation.

“Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible,” said the club.

Read:

Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building have been advised to self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

Nonetheless, those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days, said the club.

“We will continue to adhere to Government and Public Health Guidelines with regard to our facilities and staff and will be discussing the next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning. We will provide further updates as necessary via the club’s website.”

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu