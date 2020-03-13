in NEWS

Africa Nazarene University Suspends Learning, Major Events Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Kenya Confirms First Case of Covid-19. [Courtesy]

Africa Nazarene University has suspended learning in its main and Nairobi campuses after Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

In a letter, the institution of higher learning asked its students to exercise caution amid fears of Covid-19 spread.

Further, the learners were asked to vacate premises between Saturday, March 14 and Monday, March 16.

Thereafter, only authorised personnel will be allowed into the varsity.

Distance learning classes will however continue as scheduled.

The management has also asked international students who will not manage to check out of the campus within the stipulated timelines to consult the Dean of students no later than Monday by 10 am.

Examinations for the January semester have also been postponed to a later date.

The pandemic has also led to the mass cancellation of public gatherings as well as events scheduled for the weekend.

For example, Laugh Industry has postponed Churchill Show live recording in South C.

 

Zetech University also called off “Campus Hangout” scheduled for later today.

Rapper King Kaka was set to grace the event.

The rapper also announced the cancellation of Trace Live that was also set for today.

Also cancelled was the Khanga Festival, Nairobi Orchestra concert among others.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe earlier on in the day cancelled all inter-school events and conferences as well visits to prisons.

The virus has so far claimed at least 4,600 lives with over 126,000 people infected globally.

Some 67,000 people are said to have made a full recovery.

