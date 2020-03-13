10 Practical Ways You Can Use To Avoid Exposing Yourself To Coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) that broke out in Wuhan city in China, last year is fast spreading around the world with over 114 countries having confirmed cases.

With governments across the world doing everything to contain the spread of the virus, many people have been asking questions on safety measures to take as the deadly virus spreads.

There are recommended methods by doctors to prevent the spread of the disease, however, you can also apply some practical methods that work best for you.

The aim is to avoid getting in contact with surfaces in social gatherings or places frequently used by people.

Read: How Coronavirus Symptoms Compare To Those Of Flu, Allergies And Common Cold

Ideally, as much as self-quarantine is an effective and recommended method, in certain circumstances it will not apply. For example, you cannot stay in the house for a whole week as you will have to get food, go to work or school and these involve getting in contact with people and surfaces.

Therefore, apart from washing your hands frequently or using a sanitizer, here are some practical techniques that one can use to avoid exposing themselves to the virus:

A. Use other body parts to open doors and press buttons.

The alternative of using fingertips to press elevator buttons and open doors is using other body parts such as knuckles, knees, shoulders, and elbows.

You can open the door with your shoulders or knees and ultimately press the elevator buttons with knuckles.

Additionally, when turning switches on and off, you can wrap your cloth around the finger. It is easier since the cloth will be tossed aside for washing later rather than exposing it directly to your skin.

B. Consider the places where you put your phone.

Putting your phone on any surface and picking it, later on, puts you at risk of contracting the virus. As much as Apple has recommended the use of disinfectant wipes on iPhones, the other option is to avoid putting the device on any surface.

For example, when going to the washroom, instead of going in with the phone, it is best to keep it in the pocket or purse. When in a public space lay down a napkin before putting down the phone. This will help in reducing the number of times you will have to disinfect your phone.

Read Also: Here Are Four Steps To Follow At The Gym To Protect Yourself From Coronavirus

C. Reduce greetings through hugs, handshakes, and high-fives.

Greetings should be limited at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, instead of hugging, handshakes, and high-fives, rather just wave or by word of mouth.

In reference to the Washington DC Priest who tested positive for the virus, he was reported to have shaken hands with over 500 people during church holy communion.

D. Wash your hands once you get home.

Getting home after a long day might prove exhausting, however, safety should come first. Ensure you wash your hands every time you get home, and use soap with running water.

For instance, you might have been at the gym, running errands in the city or just out for a meet up with friends. Through this, you might have come in contact with different people hence exposing yourself to the virus.

E. Equip yourself with extra napkins, wet wipes or facial tissue.

Make it a habit to carry extra tissue or wipes while traveling or getting out of the house. With the wipes at hand, you can wipe your hands after a snack or after touching a surface.

These products also come in handy when trying to open a door or while turning a knob. You can easily use the anti-bacterial wipes to help get rid of the germs.

Read Also: Why Insurers Will Not Pay For Your Medical Bill If You Get Coronavirus

F. Avoid Handling cash money.

Handling cash money is very common as it is part of our daily activities. However, in circumstances where handling money in form of cash can be avoided, go for it. Money is already considered dirty since it gets passed through different hands.

You can try making payments through online methods including M-Pesa.

G. Avoid salad bars and open-air foods.

As much as there is no existing report indicating a patient contracted the virus through salad bars and open-air foods, it is obvious that germs can be easily transferred through this.

For instance, the salad bars are always open to the attendees in the event or place hence some pick different foods with bare hands or share serving spoons. These are unhygienic habits that can put you at risk of contracting the virus.

Other restaurants across the world have however taken precautionary measures where they write notices asking customers to hand sanitize before using the salad bars.

Read Also: Panic As Man With Coronavirus-like Symptoms Dies In Nairobi After A Flight From India

H. Put questionable items aside for close to 10 days.

According to online reports, human coronavirus can stay infectious from 2 hours up to 9 days. This means that within these days the virus can still be transferred from one surface to the next.

Therefore, items that look questionable or rather you are not certain of the places they have been should be kept aside where no one can come into contact with them for a minimum of 9 days.

However, you can keep them away for longer if you are extra questionable as COVID-19 incubates in the body from one to 14 days.

I. Carry your own shopping bags.

Going to the supermarket or the grocery shop for shopping involves coming in contact with people and items displayed. Carrying your own shopping bags is a practical way to avoid exposing yourself to the virus.

For instance, using your own shopping bags means that you can wash them afterward or disinfect to keep the virus away.

J. Use Automatic options while accessing buildings.

When accessing buildings, always opt for the automatic options to get through the floors. For example, most modern buildings have specific buttons to open doors for people with mobility concerns.

With the automatic buttons, you can press using an elbow or knuckle instead of a fingertip.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu