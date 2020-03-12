Politics Is The Last Thing On My Mind – Tuju Says As He Makes First Public Appearance After Accident

Politics is the last thing on my mind, Jubilee party secretary-general and CS without portfolio Raphael Tuju has said.

Tuju flew in on March 7 after receiving specialized treatment in the United Kingdom on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s orders.

Speaking during a Heart to Heart Foundation press briefing, Tuju said he sustained injuries to the intestines and 13 broken ribs.

“My lungs collapsed because I had 13 broken ribs and doctors had to make the life and death decision by removing the life support system so that I would go for specialized treatment in London,” he said.

He also noted that today (Thursday) was the third day of his walking without assistance, adding that he has enemies in Kenya and the world over but “I wouldn’t wish them the pain that I felt”.

Tuju also thanked Kenyans for words of encouragement and prayers as he looks forward to “joining Kenyans in building this wonderful country.”

The CS has lost weight but was beaming throughout the press conference. He told reporters that he has no recollection of the day he had the accident (February 12) up until when he was flown to the UK.

On Sunday, he told the Star, “This [accident] you only survive by the grace of God. There is no other way…I have realized God loves me.”

17 years ago, Tuju was in a plane crash that killed one minister and two pilots. This time around, he said, he suffered more injuries than during the crash.

“That is very painful but not very dangerous. It’s the vertebrae that were dangerous. I broke three vertebrae. That was the most difficult one. That is what was operated on abroad to protect my spine,” he said.

Tuju was involved in a road accident at Kijabe while on his way to Kabarak for former President Daniel Moi’s burial.

He was rushed to the Kijabe Mission Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and later airlifted to Karen Hospital.

