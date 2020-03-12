Anti-riot Police Teargas DP Ruto Supporters Following Illegal Demonstrations

Anti-riot police officers deployed in Kabarnet, Baringo County have lobbed teargas at Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters who staged demonstrations in his support.
Apparently, the pro-Ruto supporters had asked for a permit to march on the streets in solidarity with the DP following the impeachment claims by over 70 pro-handshake legislators.
They were however denied the permit but went on regardless hence inviting the wrath of the armed police officers.
Additionally, reports indicate that the elders from the region had disowned the protest with the demand that it should be staged in DP Ruto’s hometown in Turbo, Eldoret.
They claimed Baringo is Senator Gideon Moi’s backyard who is the DP’s political rival.
“You should ask yourself why is it not happening in Turbo, Ruto’s backyard, yet we who are still suffering from underdevelopment are in the front line defending someone who has done little for us,” Kabarnet ward MCA Ernest Kibet is quoted.
On Wednesday, over 70 legislators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM’s Raila Odinga called for the resignation of the second in command over what they cited as gross misconduct.
Through a press statement, the DP was accused of undermining the office of the president and declaring war on established state institutions including the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
Additionally, he was mentioned to have been involved in integrity issues including maize scandals, land grabbing, Arror and Kimwarer Dam Projects, Operations of Amaco insurance, Fake arms deal and launching ghost projects.
“With this state of affairs, William Ruto must shape up or ship out. He needs time and undivided attention to pursue the only thing and ambition that makes sense and has meaning in his life – Dream and Campaign for the 2022 presidential elections,” read part of the statement.
However, a few hours later, Pro-Ruto legislators refuted the claims to have him impeached, indicating that he was not appointed rather elected by the people of Kenya.
Ruto also refuted the calls to have him impeached by calling the accusations sterile and urged people to ignore them.
99% of MPs pretending to give me lectures on supporting UKenyatta have NEVER voted for him.I have CAMPAIGNED, VOTED & SUPPORTED him in the 4 elections he ran for president.The NOT new nonsensical insults/ sterile accusations spewed were against UHURUTO/Jubilee in the past.IGNORE.
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 11, 2020
