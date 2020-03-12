Anti-riot Police Teargas DP Ruto Supporters Following Illegal Demonstrations

Anti-riot police officers deployed in Kabarnet, Baringo County have lobbed teargas at Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters who staged demonstrations in his support.

Apparently, the pro-Ruto supporters had asked for a permit to march on the streets in solidarity with the DP following the impeachment claims by over 70 pro-handshake legislators.

They were however denied the permit but went on regardless hence inviting the wrath of the armed police officers.

Additionally, reports indicate that the elders from the region had disowned the protest with the demand that it should be staged in DP Ruto’s hometown in Turbo, Eldoret.

They claimed Baringo is Senator Gideon Moi’s backyard who is the DP’s political rival.

“You should ask yourself why is it not happening in Turbo, Ruto’s backyard, yet we who are still suffering from underdevelopment are in the front line defending someone who has done little for us,” Kabarnet ward MCA Ernest Kibet is quoted. On Wednesday, over 70 legislators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM’s Raila Odinga called for the resignation of the second in command over what they cited as gross misconduct.