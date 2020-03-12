Money Raised For Jowie’s Bail Used To Settle Legal Fees – Friend Says

Prime suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, Joseph “Jowie” Irungu walked to freedom on Wednesday evening and is currently in Nakuru.

This has been confirmed by his friend and former radio presenter, Joe Muchiri.

“Jowie was successfully released yesterday in the evening after the family succeeded in fulfilling the BOND requirements as ordered by the court. The BAIL was too much, it was 2 million cash & 3 sureties of the same which was 8 million in total,” Muchiri tweeted.

Jowie was successfully released yesterday inthe evening after the family succeeded in fulfilling the BOND requirements as ordered by the court. The BAIL was too much, it was 2 million cash & 3 sureties of the same which was 8 million in total. — JoeWMuchiri (@JoeWMuchiri1) March 12, 2020

According to Muchiri, the family could not raise the Sh2 million cash bail and the 3 sureties of the same amount, bringing the total to Sh8 million.

Instead, Jowie’s family posted the Sh3 million bond as was required by the court.

The monies raised by friends and well-wishers, he says was used to settle legal fees which were rather high.

“The funds contributed through the sisters account went to the lawyers fees which as U can imagine for the last 16 months has been abit high, for now he is out & in Nakuru as ordered by the court. The case resumes next week in Milimani (sic),” he added.

The funds contributed through the sisters account went to the lawyers fees which as U can imagine for the last 16 months has been abit high, for now he is out & in Nakuru as ordered by the court. The case resumes next week in Milimani. — JoeWMuchiri (@JoeWMuchiri1) March 12, 2020

The family had asked for help to raise the bail money after the murder suspect was released by Justice James Wakiaga on February 13.

“We are mobilizing for Jowie’s bail money granted by court which amounts to KSHS. 2,000,000/- we are kindly requesting for ur help in this time of need. If U can please send whatever U can to paybill 600100 account no. is 0100005024484 Stanbic Bank,” Muchiri tweeted then.

Shortly after leaving Kamiti Maximum Prison on Wednesday evening, a rather jovial Jowie told K24 TV that he is glad to be alive.

Read:

“I can’t talk right now, I am on my phone bana! I am just alive,” a beaming Jowie said.

The former security guard spent 533 days in remand after he was accused of killing Ms Kimani in cold blood at her Lamuria Gardens apartment in September 2018.

His co-accused and then-fiancee Jacque Maribe was released on a Sh1 million cash bail, on October 30, 2018.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu