KRA Set To Take Over Keroche Factory Over Ksh9 Billion Tax Row

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is set to take over Keroche Breweries factory in a bid to recover Ksh9 billion alleged tax arrears.

KRA has already attached Keroches bank accounts at Equity Bank and at Absa Bank Kenya to recover the billions as row between the company and the taxman escalates.

In a letter to Equity Bank, KRA deputy commissioner of Domestic Taxes department Mr Daniel Kagira ordered that the bank pays KRA Ksh9,116,835,985 on behalf of Keroche until the amount is fully recovered.

Yesterday, the Tax Appeals Tribunal dismissed six cases filed by Keroche clearing the way for KRA to collect tax amounting to Ksh9,116,835,985 from the company.

Three appeals were related to Viena Ice Vodka, while the three others on the pineapple-based wines.

In a statement, Keroche announced its dissatisfaction with the Tribunal’s decision, saying that it would head to the High Court.

“The dispute process is yet to be concluded. In any case we as Keroche Breweries are dissatisfied with the decisions arrived at by the Tax Dispute Tribunal. As indicated, we will now formally go to court and use our right to a fair hearing. The decision by the TAT refusing to recognize that our innovation to dilute our vodka with distilled water for moderate drinking should not be subjected to punitive taxation,” the statement read in part.

In the case, KRA was demanding taxes for the Vienna Ice Brand of Vodka, which Keroche argued that was not manufactured, but made by diluting the Crescent Vodka.

KRA argued that the process amounted to compounding of denatured spirits, which is taxable.

“The decision is retrogressive, anti-entrepreneurship and stifles much needed innovations without which the cause of Kenyan industrialization is hurt. This means that all water added to our vodka to make a ready to drink vodka and consumed to date -backdated for last eight years – now attracts KSh243.00 per litre. The decision to tax the water added to our vodka at the above rate makes this the most expensive water in the world,” added the statement.

“As provided for within the law, Keroche Breweries will challenge both decisions at the High Court and if need be in the Court of Appeal,” the company said.

The battle between Keroche Breweries and KRA has been on since 2014, with KRA accepting that there was confusion in the taxation rate seven years later.

The company claims that it has been paying taxes for the Crescent Vodka, which is what is in the 500ml Viena Ice Ready-to-Drink Vodka.