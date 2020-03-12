Kenyan Man Dies Aboard Qatar Airways Flight To Nairobi

A 37-year-old man died on Thursday aboard a Qatar Airways flight to Nairobi.

Reports by K24 TV indicate that the Kenyan national, whose identity has not been revealed, was in the flight from Doha that touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 8:10 am.

The man is reported to have died after suffering a heart attack during the flight that lasted six hours.

A source at JKIA intimated to the local media that the body of the passenger was moved to City mortuary. His family has since been informed of the unexpected death.

“His father was informed about the sad news, and directed to collect the deceased’s luggage,” K24 Digital quotes the source.

The passengers who were sitting next to the deceased were interrogated by the police before they were allowed out of the airport.

