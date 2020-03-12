DCI Detectives Raid Goldenscape Karen Offices, Question Staff Over Fraud Claims

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday carried out a raid at Goldenscape Agribusiness Investment offices in Karen, Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the detectives rounded up five employees, who were in the office, before grilling them on alleged fraudulent dealings.

During the operation, the officers seized several documents and computers for examination in the ongoing probe.

According to sources familiar with today’s developments, the detectives seized 10 desktops and documents believed to contain crucial evidence that will help the detectives with investigations.

Detectives are pursuing the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Wangai said to be on the run after shutting down his offices in Nairobi’s Central Business District and Lower Kabete.

Wangai went missing after investors launched complaints against him over the alleged conning scheme that has left them staring at a loss of billions.

The agribusiness company has failed to pay its investors since December 2019.

Attempts by the investors to reach Wangai have proved futile as all his phones are switched off.

A source intimated to Kahawa Tungu that the investors should not expect a dime from the company, which had promised to pay them on February 29 but went under.

Initially, the investors were to be paid in December 2019 but the company started excuses blaming the lack of payment to poor weather patterns.

Goldenscape Greenhouses offered contractual obligations to investors, with an assurance of a Ksh550,000 return on a Ksh320,000 investment after six months.

