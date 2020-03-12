Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Warns Of Arrests Over Illegal Sale Of Blood

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a probe at the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (KNBTS) over the illegal sale of blood donated by Kenyans to Somalia.

This was after investigations established that there existed a cartel that facilitated siphoning of blood donated by Kenyans hence selling to African countries including Somalia.

Apparently, the case was opened last week on Wednesday in a bid to unmask the roles played by the officers attached at the KNBTS in smuggling the blood instead of supplying to Kenyan hospitals.

Heath Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, acknowledged that there were reports indicating the same while speaking to a local media station.

Read: Ministry Of Health Wants Sh1.8 Billion To Construct Coronavirus Facility At Mbagathi Hospital

Although Kagwe did not give more details in regards to the smuggling, he has issued a stern warning stating that arrests would be made.

“There is an investigation going on and we expect arrests to be made. There has been gaps within this sector. We have asked DCI to intervene in the system. We understand that there are people who are selling blood immorally,” Kagwe said.

Additionally, he indicated that the donation of blood and managing it was put on the ICT framework where it is well accounted for.

This comes just a few days after the Ministry of Health had announced that there was a shortage of blood in the country hence the reason for increased deaths in hospitals.

Read Also: “Patient Who Died At MP Shah Didn’t Have Coronavirus”, Gov’t Says As It launches Probe For Leak

In a statement dated March 6, 2020, Health CS Kagwe had linked cartels to the shortage of blood in the country where he indicated that it was operating within and outside the country.

Last year, the counties of Nakuru, Machakos, Garissa, and Kisumu had recorded a shortage of blood and blamed the KNBTS

“The Ministry is aware that there are criminal elements both within and outside the country who are colluding with outsiders to escalate the problems pertaining to blood countrywide,” Kagwe is quoted.

KNBTS is the only blood bank in Kenya responsible for collecting, testing, processing and distributing blood and blood products.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu