Mobile Lending App To Reward Loyal Customers With Smartphones

Online lending app Zenka Finance has announced that it will reward loyal customers in the country with 40 smart phones.

In a statement to newsrooms, the company announced that every registered account, already existing or newly opened will be eligible to participate.

“Zenka’s celebrity brand ambassadors popular MC and radio host Jalas, comedians Obina, YY, Desagu, Diana and MCA Tricky have each been given a promo code which they will share with their fans. Customers are encouraged to share the code with family and friends who are yet to sign up to Zenka,” the company said.

Read: Lenders Still Advancing Loans To 70% Of Defaulters Listed With CRB

Customers with most invitations of the Zenka celebrity promo code will be rewarded with a phone.

Currently, the company estimates that it has over two million Kenyans already subscribed to its financial services.

“In addition, once your invited family and friends apply and repay their loans, you as the customer will be rewarded with Kshs 200 and the money can be withdrawn to your M-pesa,” Zenka CEO Duncun Motanya.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu