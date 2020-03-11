Woman Dies After Being Trampled By Elephant In Amboseli

A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after being trampled by an elephant at Olgulului Group Ranch in Olmoti Area, Kajiado County.

The death was confirmed by the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) on Wednesday morning.

The woman was collecting firewood in a thicket when she was attacked by the jumbo.

“The incident was reported to our team in Amboseli National Park by a lady who had accompanied the deceased to collect firewood, ” KWS said in a statement.

The patrol team that responded to the scene secured the body and later transferred it to Loitoktok mortuary for postmortem.

“Our team on the ground has reached out to the bereaved family to console and comfort them following this unfortunate incident. We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, ” added KWS.

This is not the first incident to be reported in the country.

In June last year, a man died in Narok after he was attacked by an Elephant.

The body of the 52-year-old was discovered at Aitong village.

Narok Sub-County Commissioner Simon Osumba warned residents to be wary of wildlife roaming the area.

However, locals accused KWS of failing to take urgent action when called upon when wild animals stray to their farms.

