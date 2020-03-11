in SPORTS

Victor Wanyama Debuts For Montreal Impact With Assist (Video)

Victor Wanyama At Montreal Impact. [Courtesy]

Victor Wanyama provided an assist on debut for his new club Montreal Impact in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals against Olympia earlier today.

The first leg encounter ended 1-2 in favour of Olympia with Wanyama setting up Algerian Saphir Taïder for the hosts’ lone goal in the 47th minute.

Wanyama moved to the Canadian side coached by French legend Thierry Henry last week on a free transfer from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

