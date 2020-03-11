Victor Wanyama Debuts For Montreal Impact With Assist (Video)

Victor Wanyama provided an assist on debut for his new club Montreal Impact in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals against Olympia earlier today.

The first leg encounter ended 1-2 in favour of Olympia with Wanyama setting up Algerian Saphir Taïder for the hosts’ lone goal in the 47th minute.

Victor Wanyama first game for Montreal Impact ended in 1-2 loss to Olympia in the CONCACAF Champions League quarters. He assisted the lone goal scored by Algerian Saphir Taïder. pic.twitter.com/oJbndtVF9n — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) March 11, 2020

Wanyama moved to the Canadian side coached by French legend Thierry Henry last week on a free transfer from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

