UoN Suspends Travel Allowance In A Bid To Cut Cost

University of Nairobi (UoN) will no longer pay per diems for trips not organized by the institution as a cost-cutting measure.

In an internal memo by acting university registrar Peter Muturi dated February 26, the institution refers to the National Treasury circular on austerity measures that directed Education ministry’s chief administrative officers and principal secretary to cut back on cost.

“The executive office of the president/head of public service has directed that all travel requests that are sponsored by the organisers will be treated as such and hence no quarter per diem will be approved,” the memo reads.

In January, the UoN management suspended lunch allowance for all its staff but spared those in the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, and college principals.

According to an internal memo dated January 13, 2020, the acting Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and Planning Madara Ogot indicated that the ban was aligned with the government on its directive on austerity measures.

“As the University of Nairobi implements the government directive on austerity measures all lunch programmes have been stopped,” read part of the memo.

Following the ban, Department heads were directed to roll along with their staff in compliance to the change so as to maintain service provision without hindrance.

“Heads of departments are requested to stagger their staff as necessary to ensure continuity of service as appropriate ” it read further.

Institutions of higher learning have been struggling to keep its doors open with Kenyatta University seeking a Sh450 million loan from local lenders.

The university gave interested parties until the end of February to offer their quotations for the loan that is payable in 10 years.

“KU will select an individual financial institution among those invited to submit proposals or those who respond to the invitation for proposals in accordance with the method of selection detailed under this section and consistent with the regulations,” the tender notice read in part.

The government has also shut down satellite campuses, something that has contributed to the institutions struggle to stay afloat.

