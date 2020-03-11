Ride-hailing App Uber Likely To Suspend Accounts Of Drivers, Riders With Coronavirus

Taxi-hailing app Uber might suspend accounts of riders and drivers who have tested positive or have been exposed to the COVID-19 or coronavirus, CNN reports.

The US-based company has indicated that it has a team working with public health services to help curb the epidemic that has so far claimed over 4,000 lives.

“We have a dedicated global team, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, working to respond in every market where we operate around the world,” Uber said.

“We’ve already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we’re working to quickly implement this worldwide.”

On Saturday, the company announced that it would offer drivers and delivery people 14 days sick leave should they fall ill with the virus or are quarantined.

“We are supporting drivers and delivery people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine by a public health authority,” senior vice president of Rides and Platform, Andrew Macdonald said.

“Drivers and delivery people in these situations will receive compensation for a period of up to 14 days. This has already begun in some markets and we are working to implement mechanisms to do this worldwide. We believe this is the right thing to do,” he added.

In February the ride-hailing app suspended 240 accounts of users who may have been in contact with persons infected with the virus.

Globally, more than 113,000 cases have been confirmed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

At least 64,000 people have recovered from the illness around the world according to John Hopkins University.

