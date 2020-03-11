ODPP To Build Prosecution Training Institute On Former Police School’s Land

The office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has taken over former Senior Police Training Institute to construct a Prosecution Training Institute (PTI), a training institute for public prosecutors.

In a tweet, the ODPP said that the facility would create an environment for mentoring and training public prosecutors to a better standard.

Speaking at the function, director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji said the PTI would build the capacity of prosecutors locally, regionally and internationally.

“Efficient and effective prosecution depends on how trained and mentored prosecutors were in carrying out the office mandate,” he said.

Initially, the plan to establish the institution was announced in 2018, but has never been effected to date.

The ODPP then said that the institute will “offer specialized prosecutorial training which is envisaged to enhance execution of the office mandate as stipulated in Article 57 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010”.

The ODPP then announced that in partnership with Lawyers Without Borders (LWOB), it had trained 27 prosecutors as trainers of trainers, who will in turn train other prosecutors.

“The training institute will offer a standardized curriculum on areas such as trial advocacy skills and emerging crimes,” said the ODPP in 2018.

