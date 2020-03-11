Machakos Governor Mutua Suspends Top County Employees For “Lazing Around”

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua has announced several changes in the county government leadership, accusing some of the officials of incompetence.

In the changes announced on Wednesday, the county boss dismissed Eng. Michael Maina (Chief officer, Special Programs, Research and Development).

Two members of the County Executive Committee were suspended. Mutua directed that the CECs be paid half salary for the two months they will be out of office.

They are Francis Mwaka (Minister for Trade, Industrialization and Innovation) and Kimeru Kimeu (Minister for Public service, Quality Management and ICT).

Other county employees who have been suspended are Carlos Kioko (Chief Officer, Youth and Sports), Dr James Mutunga (Chief Officer, Forensics and Inspectorate Services) and Dr Joel Paul Mwova (Acting Chief Officer, Medical Services).

Kioko and Mutunga will receive half salary for the three months that they will be on suspension. Mwova was suspended for two months on half salary.

Other officials who have received warning letters are Titus Kavila (Minister for County Administration and Decentralized Units) Urbanus Musyoka (Minister for Agriculture, Food Security and Co-operative Development), Emmanuel Kata (Chief Officer, Information Communication and Technology).

Mutua also made several reshuffles with some officers being given additional duties.

According to the governor, some of the officials have been skiving work with some having little to show for the period they have been in office.

“It is unacceptable for Ministers and Chief Officers and other public officers NOT to come to work when I am in meetings outside Machakos or out of the country. I have preached these values for far too long now for anyone to still be ignorant of my vision, ” said Mutua.

“My assessment is that the productivity levels of these officers are below expectations and can be much better. I am tempted to believe that only a few work while a majority only make technical appearances.”

The developments come just days after the governor was criticized by a section of Machoks residents over the poor state of roads in the county.

The residents slammed the contractor working on Katani Road for a shoddy job.

They accused the contractor of “just digging trenches and not covering,” leading to accidents on the road.

In a quick rejoinder, the governor dismissed the claims further shifting blame to motorists for using the road that is under construction instead of using diversions provided by the contractor.

“We request for patience due to the adverse weather but are committed to complete the project in the shortest time possible,” the governor said.

