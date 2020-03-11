Over 70 Pro-handshake MPs Call For DP Ruto’s Resignation Citing Gross Misconduct

Pro-handshake Members of Parliament have called for the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto.

Over 70 legislators are accusing the DP of misconduct and gross violation of the oath of office hence calling upon him to step down.

Through a press statement, the DP is being accused of undermining the office of the president and declaring war on established state institutions including the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Integrity issues include; maize scandals, land grabbing, Arror and Kimwarer Dam Projects, Operations of Amaco insurance, Fake arms deal among others.

Additionally, he is accused of launching ghost projects and having unbridled ambitions.

“The Deputy President William Ruto has declared war against established state institutions some of them which are creatures of the Constitution, just like his high office. The police (which includes DCI), and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution are constitutional bodies,” reads the statement in part.

It adds, “With this state of affairs, William Ruto must shape up or ship out. He needs time and undivided attention to pursue the only thing and ambition that makes sense and has meaning in his life – Dream and Campaign for the 2022 presidential elections.”

The statement alluded that the Ruto has instigated attacks on numerous public officers including Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho. Ideally, the legislators allude that the DP has not spared the head of state in his attacks as he referenced him to the existence of a deep state.

“In a recent attack, he has not spared the Head of State either with a crude and sinister reference to the purported existence of a deep state,” it reads.

According to the MPs, the DP has been clouded by the 2022 presidential ambitions and has not brought honour and dignity to the office of the Deputy President.

“The deputy president is guilty of public misconduct and grave malpractices and has not lived up to the oath of office. He has not brought honour and dignity to the office of the deputy president,” MPs said in a statement read by Baringo Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui.

This comes just a few weeks after the office of the Deputy President was on the spot over the Sh39 billion fake Firearm deal involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

Additionally, a sergeant attached to his office, Kipyegon Kenei was murdered following links with the fraudulent tender deal.

In a CCTV footage released by DCI boss George Kinoti, it was alluded that the foreign visitors were in the DP’s office for 1 hour 22 minutes, which is against the DP’s narrative that they were in his office for only 23 minutes.

The murder is still under investigation, with DCI detectives confirming that it was stage-managed as suicide to cover up their tracks.

