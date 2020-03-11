Lavington Security Guard Arrested In Connection to UoN Student’s Murder

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Spencer Kipkorir Kosgey, a Lavington Security guard /supervisor in connection with the death of a University of Nairobi student namely Elisha Otieno Odeng alias Ras.

The deceased succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by Lavington Security guards led by their supervisor at institution on the evening of Wednesday March 4, 2020.

“Further investigations are ongoing to bring all involved to justice,” the DCI tweeted.

@DCI_Kenya detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Spencer Kipkorir Kosgey, a Lavington Security guard /supervisor in connection with the death of a @uonbi student namely Elisha Otieno Odeng alias Ras. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 11, 2020

On Monday, the students went on rampage protesting the death of the student who had just reported back to school, torching some buildings in the school.

Speaking to a local daily, Samuel Ayoma, a student leader, said that the guards clobbered the student and abandoned him at the Central Park, near the main campus.

“The guards claim the student was a goon, yet we know him as a fellow comrade,” said Mr Ayoma.