Jowie Irungu Released From Prison After Posting Ksh2 Million Bail

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, the man charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, has finally been released from prison after depositing Ksh2 million cash bail as ordered by the court last month.

The suspect, who has been in remand for 533 days, was freed from Kamiti Prison on Wednesday afternoon.

Jowie was granted bail on February 13, but his family members and close friends were not able to raise the money to secure his immediate release.

By February 15, Jowie’s sister, Nelius Irungu, said the family had only managed to raise Ksh80,000.

While granting Jowie bail last month, Justice James Wakiaga noted that the prosecution had failed to provide evidence showing why he should continue to be remanded.

His bail terms require him not to comment on the case on social media or contact witnesses.

The court also directed Jowie to report to his local chief once a month.

Prior to his release, Jowie had made several applications to be granted bail saying he was suffering in prison.

He requested the court to free him citing the case of his co-accused and ex-fiancee Jacque Maribe who was in 2018 granted Ksh1 million cash bail.

In an interview with the Nation, the former security guard said he had been kept in solitary confinement meaning he could not interact with other prisoners.

He later sued the state and the commissioner of prisons for treating him in an inhuman way. In an application filed in December, Jowie asked the court to order the Commissioner of Prisons to escort him to Kiambu police station to report the incident where he was assaulted by prison officers.

He also accused a Mr Lekulal of physically assaulting him with other officers at Kamiti maximum prison.

It later emerged that he was transferred to Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi.

Jowie was arrested in September 2018 over the murder of Monica, who was found dead in her bathtub in her house in Kilimani, Nairobi.

