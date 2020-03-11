in SPORTS

Harambee Starlets Win Bronze In Turkish Women’s Cup (Photos)

harambee starlets
Harambee Starlets Come in Third in Turkish Women's Cup. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets finished third in the annual Turkish Women’s Cup in Antalya.

Chile, who won all their matches bagged the main cup, while Ghana ended second.

Starlets won their opener 2-0 against Northern Ireland before losing twice against Chile 5-0 and Ghana 3-1.

Starlets midfielder Sheryl Angachi scooped the best midfielder of the tournament.

Kenya, who missed some of their star players currently playing in Europe like Esse Akida, used the meet to prepare for the forthcoming AFCON 2020 qualifiers.

