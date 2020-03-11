Harambee Starlets Win Bronze In Turkish Women’s Cup (Photos)

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets finished third in the annual Turkish Women’s Cup in Antalya.

The #HarambeeStarlets took home Bronze in the just concluded Turkish Women's Cup, behind Chile and Ghana. Focus now shifts to the Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Tanzania in April.#StraletsReborn pic.twitter.com/D79VTaLPRg — Harambee Starlets (@H_Starlets) March 11, 2020

Chile, who won all their matches bagged the main cup, while Ghana ended second.

Starlets won their opener 2-0 against Northern Ireland before losing twice against Chile 5-0 and Ghana 3-1.

Starlets midfielder Sheryl Angachi scooped the best midfielder of the tournament.

#HarambeeStarlets midfielder Sheryl Angachi was named the best midfielder in the just concluded Turkish Women's Cup. Congratulations Sheryl. The team jets back early morning tomorrow with focus shifting to the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Tanzania pic.twitter.com/48P7fCJwiO — Harambee Starlets (@H_Starlets) March 11, 2020

Kenya, who missed some of their star players currently playing in Europe like Esse Akida, used the meet to prepare for the forthcoming AFCON 2020 qualifiers.

