Echesa Embarrassed About Using Public Transport After DCI Seized Range Rover

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa claims he has suffered embarrassment and loss of dignity since his vehicles were impounded by DCI detectives.

Through his lawyer, Bryan Khaemba, the ex-CS wants his Range Rover (Reg No KCR 786H) returned to him.

“The respondents’ continued confiscation of the vehicle has subjected me to embarrassment and loss of dignity because I am now forced to use public transport, and even sometimes travel on foot,” he said in his application.

He castigated the DCI for subjecting “my car to vandalism and rot where it is impounded at the DCI headquarters”.

Read:

As evidence, Echesa furnished the court with the sale agreement which showed that he paid for the Sh23 million motor vehicle.

He deposited Sh10 million in Qutbi Investment Limited bank account and later another Sh10 million was paid.

The remaining Sh3 million was supposed to be paid out in instalments for five months.

The car was handed over to him on September 4, 2018.

Read Also:

The embattled politician also wants his two pistols – a Beretta 92 and a Ceska pistol – released into his custody pending the hearing of the case.

He further claimed that 104 9mm rounds of ammunition, three gun holsters and a Ceska magazine were also seized by the detectives.

But the case will be heard on March 23 as the prosecution claimed that they were yet to receive the application.

On March 2, the former CS was arrested, again and five vehicles found in his Karen home compound impounded.

Read Also:

They were; a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, Passat, Mercedes Benz E-Class, Ford and a Lexus without number plates.

His arrest was as a result of a complaint filed by a Kisumu resident, Esther Kabura who accused the former minister of stealing her late husband’s high-end vehicles.

According to her, the embattled ex-CS took possession of her husband’s vehicles; a Land Cruiser VX, a new Volkswagen Passat and a Mark X, in 2016.

Echesa is also a prime suspect in the Sh39 billion firearms deal that was allegedly brokered at the Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex House office.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu