in HEALTH, NEWS

Coronavirus Declared A Pandemic By World Health Organisation

179 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The deadly coronavirus is now a pandemic, the World Health Organisation has declared.

In a tweet, WHO said that its alarming levels of spread and severity made the world health body declare it a pandemic.

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” said WHO Director- General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

A pandemic is a disease  occurring over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population.

Read: Ride-hailing App Uber Likely To Suspend Accounts Of Drivers, Riders With Coronavirus

“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do,” he added.

Globally, more than 113,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

At least 64,000 people have recovered from the illness around the world according to John Hopkins University.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Keroche Breweries Headed To High Court Over Tax Tribunal’s Ruling