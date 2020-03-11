Auka Gecheo Appointed New Cecafa Executive Director As Nick Musonye Steps Down

Auka Gecheo has been appointed the new Executive Director of Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA).

He previously served as General Manager for East Africa of pay television giants Supersport.

The post of Executive Director was formed last year during CECAFA General Assembly in Kampala, Uganda to replace that of Secretary-General (SG).

Long-serving SG of the regional body Nick Musonye announced then that he would step down to allow for the new changes.

Speaking during his unveiling on Wednesday morning in Dar Eas Salaam, Tanzania, Auka thanked Nick for the service.

He promised to work hard to preserve the gains made so far as he champions new growth.

