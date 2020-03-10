President Uhuru To Coordinate BBI Meetings In Rift Valley?

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) forum for the Rift Valley region is scheduled to be held in Nakuru on Saturday, March 21.

Questions have lingered on whether President Uhuru Kenyatta will coordinate the meetings following a convention held at State House yesterday.

Through a tweet, State House indicated that governors from the Rift Valley region held a meeting with the president.

The county bosses are said to have briefed him on the scheduled rally.

Additionally, the tweet confirms that the Governors assured the President of their full support in the BBI process and undertook to ensure unity and inclusion of all stakeholders.

Read: BBI In Meru: Murkomen, Moses Kuria Miss Seats Again

The Governors assured the President of their full backing of the BBI process and undertook to ensure unity and inclusion of all stakeholders in the run-up to the Nakuru rally. pic.twitter.com/wjZ33GkP8l — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 10, 2020

The Rift Valley region is known to be Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard, with a majority of leaders allied to him.

Going by the recent tensions and conflict in the Jubilee party, it is alluded that the President and his Deputy are not in good terms.

This is following the handshake between ODM’s Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, with reports indicating that Ruto is not in support of the BBI.

Chaos have been witnessed in the past BBI rallies, where leaders allied to the DP have been accused of trying to sabotage the consultative meetings.

Read Also: Murkomen Steals The Show At BBI Meru, Asks Leaders To Stop Lying To Kenyans

For instance, during the BBI in Meru held on March 2, Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen stole the show after he accused the leaders of using the initiative to lie to Kenyans.

According to Murkomen, the problems facing Kenyans would not be solved by the BBI hence called on leaders to allocate the funds used in the same to fulfill the promises made during campaigns.

“Viongozi walichaguliwa kusulihisha shida za Wakenya, tuache uongo ya kuambia raia ya kuwa tutashughulikia shida hizo kupitia,” he said.

In the previous rally held in Machakos, Murkomen and Moses Kuria missed seats on the main dais and were forced to stand.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu