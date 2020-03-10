Uganda Orders Return Of 22 Foreigners Who Objected To Self-quarantine Coronavirus Measures

22 foreigners who objected to self-quarantine directives by the Ugandan Government amid coronavirus outbreak have been ordered to return to their various home countries.

According to Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health in Uganda, the foreigners were said to have arrived from countries deemed as category one in the coronavirus threat.

Upon landing at the Entebbe International Airport, they were directed to observe the set rules, of which they refused and thus opted to return home.

“We informed them about our procedure of self-quarantine for 14 days. However, they were not willing to undergo this and will return to their home countries. I want to reiterate that Uganda has no confirmed nor suspected case of Covid-19,” Aceng tweeted.

The Ministry of Health @MinofHealthUG issued a press release Saturday noting that any traveler from Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, China, Germany & Spain will be subjected to self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival to #Uganda. For details, please visit https://t.co/tja4eBeG7U. — U.S. Mission Uganda (@usmissionuganda) March 9, 2020

The Minister also added,” I deeply appreciate our health workers for their tireless efforts in ensuring Uganda is safe from Covid-19. Information is available on our website and I also appeal to you to always verify information from the Health Ministry.”

Read: Coronavirus: Gov’t Temporary Lifts Italy Flight Ban, Suspends International Activities In Kenya

The countries are Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, China, Germany and Spain.

Therefore, travellers from these countries are advised by the Ugandan Government to observe self-quarantine directive for 14 days even if they don’t exhibit coronavirus symptoms.

Currently, Uganda is hosting a two-day business forum with delegates from Europe among the attendees.

Additionally, the Health Ministry working together with the forum organizers gave a security update on their website asking the attendees to adhere to the set guidelines amid coronavirus scare.

Read Also: “Patient Who Died At MP Shah Didn’t Have Coronavirus”, Gov’t Says As It launches Probe For Leak

Cases of coronavirus in Africa have been very scarce, however, the numbers are slowly rising with South Africa and Nigeria confirming new cases as of Monday.

Currently, at least nine African countries have confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to the World Health Organization. These countries are Tunisia, Togo, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon and South Africa.

Egypt remains the worst hit in Africa, with 55 confirmed cases.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu