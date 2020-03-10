Saloon Car Transporting Marijuana Crashes, Bursts Into Flames At Mtito Andei (Photos)

A saloon car that was transporting marijuana was involved in an accident along Mtito Andei before crashing and bursting into flames on Tuesday, March 10.

The vehicle was said to have rammed into a fuel tanker before bursting into flames, with the area Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Ezra Sambu affirming the incident.

Sambu stated that the driver of the saloon car sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the fuel tanker is, however, established to be in a stable condition having sustained minor injuries.

Sambu said that the investigations on the car was transporting marijuana have been launched, with authorities indicating that they were awaiting the driver’s recovery.

“We received the report early in the morning. The driver of the saloon car was rushed to the hospital and he is in critical condition. We hope he makes a quick recovery. Investigations are ongoing and we will be looking to establish where he got the marijuana from and where it was he was transporting it,” Sambu is quoted by a local blog.

Additionally, it is reported that the saloon car driver would be arraigned in court once he is in stable condition.

Marijuana is an illegal drug in Kenya and attracts very hefty sentences depending on the amount or quantity the person is nabbed with.

When the courts find a suspect culpable of transporting the drug for commercial purposes, they face a prison sentence of 20 years, hefty fines or both.

Different cases involving illegal drugs in Kenya have existed, more so marijuana, with suspects sentenced and hit with heavy fines.

In August 2016, a resident from Kisii County was hit with a ten-year sentence after he was found guilty of possessing 17 rolls of bhang valued Sh350.

He, however, appealed the sentence, terming it harsh and ideally stating that he was the breadwinner in his family hence they would be subjected to torture.

In another incident in July last year, Lydia Mumbi, an 83-year-old grandmother from Nyeri County pleaded guilty of possessing marijuana worth Sh500.

Currently, there are talks to have the drug legalized, for medicinal purposes, although the conversation is yet to be determined due to varying opinions of people.

