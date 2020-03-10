Reinstated Thirdway Alliance Officials Present Punguza Mizigo Memorandum To BBI Steering Committee Amid Wrangles

Reinstated Thirdway Alliance Party officials have today presented a Punguza Mizigo Memorandum to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee led by Senator Yusuf Haji.

The officials led by party secretary general Fredrick Okango, Agnes Nduta Gachahi (chairperson of the women league) and Dr Angela Mwikali Nyalita (deputy party leader) presented the memorandum today amidst protests by Party chairman Miruru Waweru.

Waweru had written to the steering committee terming the officials as ‘masquerades’, saying that they were expelled from the party and that the document represented personal views.

“Our party as directed by National Executive Council (NEC) has not mandated anyone to present any views before the Building Bridges Initiative and as a matter of fact the individuals purporting to represent the position of our party were in fact expelled by a majority decision of NEC,” said Waweru.

Last week, the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) stopped the ouster of the officials who had differed with the party leadership including Party Leader Ekuru Aukot.

NEC was also been barred from taking any disciplinary action against Okango and other party officials who were expelled.

Okango was suspended over remarks he made on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), hinting that the party had joined the BBI bandwagon.

Dr Nyalita was expelled from the position on February 3, after she opposed the ouster of Mr Okango, disagreeing with the party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot.

The meeting that ousted Dr Nyalita was held on Monday, February 3.

Prior to the meeting, Ms Mwikali and Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot had an argument over Okango’s suspension.

An email conversation between the two clearly shows that the leaders are not reading from the same script.

She was later expelled from her position.

