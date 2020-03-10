Police Shoot Dead Suspect Found Vandalising Guard Rails Along Outer Ring Road

Police over the weekend shot dead one suspect and arrested another found vandalizing guard rails at Nairobi River bridge along Outer Ring Road.

Kariobangi OCS Mr David Ole Shani confirmed that five suspects were confronted at 2am on Sunday morning cutting the guard rails and ordered to surrender but defied the orders.

“These are among the big cartels mowing down street lights and removing road furniture in this pan of the city and we shall bring them all to book,” he said.

Three more suspects escaped with gun wounds and police are searching for them.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) commended the Police Service for swift action and thanked members of the public for providing information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“I wish to commend the Police Service for their quick action and enhanced surveillance on our roads. We shall not rest until this vice is eliminated in our society and people respect public utility services,” said Eng. Silas Kinoti, Ag. Director General KURA.

Over the last two months, the Police have arrested three more suspects and have been arraigned before court.

“It is indeed an economic sabotage to destroy public property intended to promote public safety or public good. I want to send a message to those cartels benefiting from this illegal business. Your days are numbered,” added Kinoti.

The arrested suspect is set to be arraigned before Makadara Court for vandalizing road furniture and endangering the lives of citizens.

KURA notes that in the last three months over 40 street poles worth Ksh7 million have been mowed down and scathed away by vandals in Nairobi City County in an organized crime syndicate.

Some of the roads most affected include Thika Super-Highway, Outer Ring-Road, Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road.

